Braceville police looking for suspect in officer-involved hit and run

The officer said he was not hurt

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Braceville police are looking for a man they say was involved in a hit and run with an officer.

According to Trumbull County 911, an officer tried to pull over the man in the 3500 block of Warren-Ravenna Road when he was hit. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The man then ran away. Police say he’s white with long hair and wearing jeans but no shirt.

The officer said he was not hurt but was still sent to the hospital to get checked out.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.

