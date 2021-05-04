Boys charged with break-in at old Boardman elementary school

Police reported finding a glass door that had been shattered with rocks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested three kids after an investigation of a break-in at the old Market Street Elementary School building.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, officers received reports of alarms that had been tripped from the building.

When they arrived, the reported seeing three boys walking through the field behind the building. A large Nikon camera was on the ground near where they were walking.

Police said the oldest child, a 13-year-old boy, admitted to taking the camera and dropping it in the area when seeing the patrol car.

Police said they then found that a glass door at the building had been smashed by rocks, and a surveillance camera was also damaged. Another surveillance camera inside was also damaged, according to a police report.

Police arrested the boys on charges of breaking and entering, later releasing them to their parents.

Police said the boys eventually admitted to breaking the glass window because they wanted to go exploring.