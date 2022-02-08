Boy tells YPD he found gun he shot himself with

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a boy who police said shot himself in the thigh late Friday told police the gun he used was left in his house when he moved in.

The boy, 11, was treated for his wound at St. Elizabeth Health Center after police were called about 9 p.m. Friday to his home in the 700 block of Parkview Avenue for a shooting.

The first officer on the scene, Jacob Short, who is also a police dog handler, found the boy bleeding and used a tourniquet to help stanch the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

At first, the boy told police he was playing video games and then felt a sharp pain in his leg.

The boy’s mother told police she was taking a shower and heard a pop and asked her son if he knew what the sound was. When he did not answer, she opened the bathroom door and saw him bleeding from the thigh, reports said.

The boy later told police he had shot himself and threw the gun out a window. Officers searched for the gun but could not find it, reports said.

Reports said the boy told them he found the gun when his family moved into the house in June and kept it hidden under the porch.