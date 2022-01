WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- World championship boxing returns to Warren Saturday, January 29th at Packard Music Hall.

The event is headlined by a title fight between WBC Cruiserweight ChampIllunga Junior Makabu

and number one ranked contender Thabiso Mchunu.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or in person at the box office.