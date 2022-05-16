CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Just before 2 a.m. on Monday, a box truck rolled over from the Ohio Turnpike onto Tippecanoe Road after a driver fell asleep on the road, Ohio State Patrol (OHSP) says.

AT&T lines were pulled down onto the roadway.

Parts of Tippecanoe Road were shut down, but reopened around 4:30 a.m.

As of 4 a.m., AT&T was not yet on the scene to deal with the fallen lines. Once more equipment gets on scene to fix the downed wires, OHSP will shut down the road again for the repairs.

According to OHSP, the driver and his passenger are going to be okay.

OHSP is handling the investigation.

This story is still developing. For updates, check back here.