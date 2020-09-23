Bows up: Archery season begins this weekend

ODNR's Division of Wildlife released what hunters should expect and know this season

(WYTV) – Deer season is back, and it begins September 26 for archers and runs through Feb. 7, 2021.

According to Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, hunters should expect a great year of hunting.

“We have some additional public land hunting opportunities and welcome all hunters,” she said. “In addition, the new HuntFish OH mobile app provides hunters more flexibility to report their harvest and offers additional resources while people are in the field. We are looking forward to another safe and successful season.”

The hunting schedule is as follows:

Archery: Sept. 26, 2020 – Feb. 7, 2021

Youth gun: Nov. 21-22

Gun: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6 and Dec. 19-20

Muzzleloader: Jan. 2-5, 2021

For the seventh consecutive year, more deer were harvested during archery season than the week-long gun season.

Last season, 48%, or 88,106, of the 184,468 deer harvested were by archers. Fifteen years ago, archers accounted for less than 30% of deer harvested.

Trumbull County was 10th highest in deer harvested in 2019-2020 with 3,668. The number-one county in Ohio was Coshocton with 6,715.

Hunting times are 30 minutes before sunset to 30 minutes after sunset. Hunters may also only take one antlered deer a season. Other deer limits are set forth by each county.

No antlerless deer may be taken from public grounds from Dec. 7, 2020 to Feb. 7, 2021. This excludes controlled hunts.

Additional details can be found in the 2020-2021 Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet.

“The Division of Wildlife remains committed to carefully managing Ohio’s deer population through a combination of regulatory and programmatic changes. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.”

For more information visit wildohio.gov.