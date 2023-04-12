BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A group working to help veterans in any way it can is hosting a bowling tournament later this month to raise money so it can continue its mission.

On April 23 at Camelot Lanes on state Route 224 in Boardman, Veterans’ Outreach will be hosting “Stars and Strikes.”

Individuals or teams of four can sign up. For $50 a person you get food, three games, awards and basket drawings.

The money raised will go toward helping Veterans’ Outreach renovate one of its new buildings that will allow it to continue helping those who were willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice.

“We are not funded by the government, the county, or the city or the state. Every dollar that we have is because we went out and raised it,” says executive director Teri Ely. “We can’t pay for a veteran’s utility bill if we don’t go out and raise the funds first.”

There will be two sessions starting at 10:30 a.m. and at 3:15 p.m., April 23.

Register at the Veterans’ Outreach website, or call 330-755-5792 ext. 5 or 330-716-5474. Participants can also stop in the day of.