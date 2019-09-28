Bowhunting gaining popularity as another deer hunting season starts

ODNR said about 46% of the total deer harvest last year came from archery hunters

(WYTV) – Deer season starts Saturday for bowhunters in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the whitetail deer is the most sought game animal in the state.

Over 300,000 people hunted deer last year. The same might be said for this year because bow is becoming more popular.

“It’s a quieter, calmer, more interactive hunt,” said ODNR Wildlife Communications Specialist Jamey Emmert. “It’s nice to sit quietly in the woods and wait for the deer to come to us.”

