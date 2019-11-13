Boulder climbing approved behind Bears Den Cabin in Mill Creek Park

It's the only section of the park where boulder climbing will be allowed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People who like to climb boulders can now do it legally in an area of Mill Creek Park.

The park’s board of commissioners unanimously approved boulder climbing around an outcrop of boulders behind Bears Den Cabin.

The idea was proposed by the Ohio Climbers Coalition in September.

A study was done to determine if any endangered plants would be harmed.

When the study came back negative, the decision was made to approve boulder climbing.