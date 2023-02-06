YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a Boston murder waived extradition Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Officials from Massachusetts are expected to take Dwight Watson, 56, back to the commonwealth, where he faces a murder charge in Boston.

Watson was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at a home on Maywood Drive on the South Side.

A news release from the task force said Watson was involved in a fatal stabbing where a man was stabbed in the neck on July 16 of last year. According to Boston detectives, the victim, Urvin Gerald, 48, of Dorchester, was found by police and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Boston police learned that Watson was in Youngstown and passed that information on to marshals, the release said. Watson at first gave marshals a false name, but they were soon able to find out who he was, the release said.

Watson appeared Monday before Judge John Durkin, where he waived his right to have an extradition hearing.