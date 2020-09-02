Boscov’s pushes back opening at Eastwood Mall in Niles

The COVID-19 pandemic created challenges in opening the business this year

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Boscov’s is coming to Eastwood Mall in Niles, just not as quickly as was initially anticipated.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a series of challenges, which are preventing the opening this year.

Instead, Boscov’s plans to shift the opening to October 2021.

“You only get one chance to introduce a new store the right way,” said Boscov’s Chairman and CEO Jim Boscov. “We want to give the Mahoning and Shenango Valley communities the grand opening celebration they deserve, full of entertainment, food tastings, educational seminars and so much more, and to do so with confidence means waiting until 2021.”

Leadership at Boscov’s also cited a disruption in the supply chain, which would make merchandising the new store difficult.

Based in Reading, Pennsylvania, Boscov’s operates 48 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio. The business is celebrating its 106th year as a full-line, full-service department store.