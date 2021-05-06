Boscov’s plans 3-day grand opening at Eastwood Mall

Each day will feature special promotions

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A grand opening event is planned for the new Boscov’s department store at the Eastwood Mall.

The three-day event is planned for Thursday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9.

“The delayed opening gave us time to put together a wonderful three-day grand opening celebration created uniquely for the Mahoning and Shenango Valley communities,” said Jim Boscov.

Each day will feature special promotions: