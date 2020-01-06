Boscov’s Inc. coming to Eastwood Mall

They are expected to open in about nine months and add about 300 jobs

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Eastwood Mall announced their new anchor store coming to the complex during a press conference Monday morning.

A Boscov’s Inc. department store will be going into the old Sears’ location.

This will be the company’s 49th store and second location in Ohio. It will also be the largest store to ever open at Eastwood Mall at 180,000 square feet.

They are expected to open in about nine months and add about 300 jobs. They will be located in the former Sears location, which has been vacant since 2018.

Mall executives told 27 First News about the press conference last week. They said it would be a major retailer who has never had a presence in the Valley before.

Boscov’s has been in business for 106 years. They are similar to a department store, selling sweaters, suitcases and shoes.

“Many stores who call themselves department stores really have become specialty stores,” said Chairman and CEO of Boscov’s Jim Boscov.

What separates Boscov’s from other stores is that they also sell candy, toys and appliances and also offer free gift wrapping.

“We still believe in the traditional department store, where in one shopping trip, you can find everything you want. The Mahoning Valley is going to see some very aggressive retailing that combines fun, fashion, community, partnership, entertainment and service with jaw dropping pricing throughout the store.”

Boscov’s plan to open sometime in the fall of this year.