WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization aimed at carrying on the late-Lindsey Villanueva’s mission to provide coats to children in need received a big donation from firefighters across Trumbull County.

Firefighters presented Lindsey’s husband Tony Villanueva and sister Kara Morgan with a $3,400 check. The money will help the Live Like Lindsey organization buy cold-weather gear for kids who need it.

Firefighters unions from Warren, Howland, Girard, Cortland, Bazetta, and Liberty all helped with the donation. The money was raised through boot drives at recent high school football games.

“We far exceeded what we thought we could. If it wasn’t for the community and them supporting this foundation and the idea of getting coats, we’d have never been so successful without their support,” said Lt. Randy Stelk with the Warren Professional Firefighters Local 204.

Stelk says they would like to hold the boot drives again next year and expand it to include firefighters’ unions in Mahoning County, too.