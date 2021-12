Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- If want get your booster, there is a clinic Friday.

Mahoning County Public Health is offering it at the Austintown Senior Center.

It runs from 9 a.m – 4 p.m. with an hour lunch break at Noon.

You do have to make an appointment for this.