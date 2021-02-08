Books about Black and Brown experience focus of Little Free Library in Youngstown

The library is downtown at the Raymond John Wean Foundation Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Rotary Club of Youngstown and the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County have teamed up to provide a Little Free Library in Youngstown.

The library is downtown at the Raymond John Wean Foundation Park, across from the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

Selections will focus on the Black and Brown experience. Titles include “Colorblind” by Tim Wise, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, and more.

An emphasis is on having an equitable, inclusive, diverse reading selection, including child/youth authors such as Jason Reynolds and Jacqueline Woodson, organizers said.

The Little Free Library works on the premise, “Take a book. Share a book.”