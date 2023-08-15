WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- River Gate High School in Warren is hosting an enrollment and bookbag giveaway event.

It’s from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm at the school on Franklin Street Southeast in Warren.

The bookbags are filled with school supplies, and there will also be games and other activities. Many local organizations will be there with information on community resources.

River Gate High School is a tuition-free charter school with alternative learning allowing students to have flexible schedules, learn at their own pace, and take part in various programs.