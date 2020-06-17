Book, media drop box services reopen for Mahoning County libraries

There is still no set date for when all of The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County's locations will reopen

(WYTV) – On Wednesday, The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County reopened all book and media drop box services at all of its locations.

Materials are also allowed to be returned.

The Public Library is also looking to expand services to open for additional buildings in early July, primarily for computer and copy machine access.

Public Library executive director Aimee Fifarek said the goal is to transition the staff and community as smoothly and safely as possible.

“Well, we need to go safely, steadily forward into this environment and restoring all of our services,” she said.

Fifarek said there is still no set date when all of the locations will reopen.