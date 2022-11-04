(WKBN) – The Boo Squad, a group of young volunteers, ages 7 to 13, needs your help.

They are collecting items for their Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Some items they need include vegetables, turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, plates and napkins. These items are put together in a Thanksgiving meal box for families of local school districts.

When the food drive began in 2017 the Boo Squad fed 10 families. Last year, 213 families were fed.

Boo Squad founder Heather Hrina-Medvec says it’s amazing to see how much the drive means to the kids.

“As young as the kids are, It is nice to see the reaction on their faces when you can tell it clicks like ‘Oh, my goodness how we did that or we really helped these people.’ It makes them feel good so they really have fun with it, too,” said Heather Hrina-Medvec, Boo Squad founder.

Donations can be dropped off Sunday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 103 Forest Creek Dr., Struthers. You can also send cash donations to the Spano Foundation, P.O. Box 735, Youngstown, Ohio 44501. More information can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

Online and check donations will be accepted until Nov. 9.