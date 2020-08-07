Bond set for woman accused of taking off in Struthers police cruiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Bond was set at $37,500 Friday for a woman accused of taking a Struthers police cruiser and trying to take the officer’s gun.

Tara Oder, 35, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and escape, a fifth-degree felony.

Oder was granted a recognizance bond earlier Friday in Struthers Municipal Court on an escape charge there. She was accused of escaping from an officer July 30 while she was on her way to the Mahoning County Jail.

Reports said while the cruiser was on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Youngstown, Oder managed to skip out of her cuffs, shimmy through a partition to the front seat and attack the officer who was driving.

As the officer tried to pull over, reports said Oder tried to take the officer’s gun before he got out of the cruiser. She drove away with another prisoner inside and later let that prisoner out of the cruiser before driving away.

Youngstown police found the cruiser in the nearby Arlington Heights apartment complex.

U.S. Marshals arrested Oder a few days later at the home of her boyfriend on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Police said Oder had been facing minor charges before stealing the police cruiser.