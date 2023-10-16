YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $750,000 for a woman accused of running over her boyfriend early Sunday morning, killing him.

Shanay Jacobs, 32, of Youngstown, is charged with murder for running over the 30-year-old man about 5 a.m. in the front yard of a home in the 200 block of South Schenley Avenue on the West Side.

The man’s name has not been released by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were called to a home on South Schenley Avenue for a fight, and when they arrived, they found a man underneath a car in the front yard of another home.

Paramedics and firefighters were then called, and they tried to revive the man but were not able to.

Lt Mohammad Awad, of the Detective Bureau, said Jacobs and the victim had been out and were arguing when they ended up on South Schenley Avenue.

Awad said neither lived on the street but they were at the home of a family member. He declined to say if the home was a family member of the victim or of Jacobs.

Jacobs was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of voluntary manslaughter after she was questioned by investigators, but the charge was upgraded Monday to murder after prosecutors were consulted.

Jacobs is expected to have a preliminary hearing Oct. 23.

Awad said he thought the circumstances and evidence warranted a murder charge, but Jacobs was not charged with that Sunday until investigators could meet with prosecutors.

The man’s death gives Youngstown 15 homicides for the year. Last year, the city had 22 total homicides. At this time last year, the city had 19 homicides.

Dave Sess contributed to this report.