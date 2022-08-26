YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a woman accused of running a man over during an argument in May.

Kasodah Davenport, 25, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.

Police said Oliver was run over during an argument he had with Davenport at a Bryant Street home on the East Side.

A warrant for Davenport’s arrest was filed Tuesday and she was arrested Wednesday. Detectives said they had to wait for the autopsy report in the case to be completed before they could file charges.

Davenport is expected to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 2.

Richard Oliver obituary