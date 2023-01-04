WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arraigned Wednesday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on several charges related to burglary and arson.

Donald Taylor pleaded not guilty to the 20 charges. He was originally charged in November with starting two fires in Warren and was suspected of other fires in the area.

One fire was to a couch on the front porch of a home on Tod Avenue, and the other was one that destroyed a vacant home on Parkman Road.

Judge Cynthia Rice set his bond at $100,000.

Taylor is due back in court for a pretrial on January 18.