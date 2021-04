ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused in a shooting in Ellsworth Township last week will be back in court Friday after having his bond set Thursday.

Joshua Green, 21, is charged with felonious assault in the shooting of another man at this home on Leffingwell Road.

Investigators have still not released the name of the victim, but we’re told he remains in intensive care.

Green made his first appearance in court Thursday and bond was set at $75,000.