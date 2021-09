WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set for the suspect from a chase Wednesday in Champion.

Steven Jeter, Jr., 30, appeared in Warren Municipal Court for his arraignment, where he was given a $50,000 bond.

Jeter is accused of crashing into two other cars and two utility poles at Route 45 at Route 305. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened after Jeter ran from them at a red light in Champion.

No one was badly hurt.