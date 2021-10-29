Bond set for suspect in Campbell shooting stemming from decades-old dispute

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $300,000 for the suspect in a shooting Monday that wounded a Gordon Avenue man.

Judge Patrick Cunning set a preliminary hearing for Tuesday for John Ellis, 64, of Youngstown, who is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ellis was arrested Tuesday, a day after police were called to a home in the 100 block of Gordon Avenue and found a 70-year-old man there wounded. He is still recovering at St Elizabeth Health Center.

Law Director Brian Macala characterized the victim’s wounds as “very serious.”

Police say the shooting stemmed from a disagreement dating back to the 1970s, but they won’t comment specifically on what the disagreement is about.

Macala asked Judge Cunning for a high bond, saying Ellis has a lengthy criminal record dating back to when he was in the military.

Online court records list criminal charges for Ellis dating back to 1990 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.