Bond set for Southington Schools’ athletic director charged with sexual battery

Craig Lefkowitz had his first court appearance Thursday morning

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls judge set bond at $15,000 for the Southington Local Schools’ athletic director who is charged with sexual battery.

Craig Lefkowitz had his first court appearance Thursday morning.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a student 15 years ago. The statute of limitations in cases like this is 20 years.

If Lefkowitz posts bond to get out of jail before the trial, the judge told him not to call, text or have any form of contact with the former student.

Prosecutors believe the assault happened multiple times while the victim was a high school student.

Lefkowitz, who also works as the technology teacher, is on paid leave from the school.

