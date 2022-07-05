COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The son of the man found dead in his home in Columbiana last week is being held on a $50,000 bond after appearing in court Tuesday morning.

Nathan Tataseo, 46, is charged with falsification.

Columbiana village police say Tataseo knowingly gave false information to officers investigating the death of his father, 76-year-old James Tataseo. James was found inside his home on South Elm Street last Thursday evening.

The prosecutor said Nathan is considered a person of interest in James’ death.

Nathan will return to court later this month.