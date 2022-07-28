SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond has been set at $50,000 for a man facing a murder charge.

Jacob Fullerton, 21, is accused of assaulting a woman who was 8 weeks pregnant. According to a police report, Fullerton hit the woman in the stomach and side “while she was on the ground.” The woman reported the assault to police on July 10.

Police arrested Fullerton on domestic violence and assault charges at the time, but four days later, investigators say the woman began experiencing complications from the assault and a fetal heartbeat was no longer present.

After consulting with prosecutors, a first-degree murder charge was filed against Fullerton.

Fullerton’s bond was set Thursday after he appeared in a Sebring court for his arraignment.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.