Bond set for Newton Falls man accused of downloading child porn

Ronald Kendra was arraigned by video on 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor

(WYTV) – The Newton Falls man accused of downloading child pornography appeared in front of a judge on Monday to answer to the charges against him.

Ronald Kendra was arraigned by video on 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all felonies in Newton Falls Municipal Court.

The judge set his bond at $15,000.

Kendra was arrested Friday following a police search of his home on Woodglen Avenue.

The search stemmed from an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Newton Falls Police Department.

Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler says during the search, investigators found what they believe to be an extensive amount of child pornography.

“The man is 75 years old. He’s been a resident of Newton Falls for quite some time. He’s retired. But the bottom line is, when it comes down to child pornography, we have to act. We did act and he will face the consequences at this time,” he said.

The judge ordered Kendra not to use the internet or a computer as a condition of his bond.

He’s due back in court on Thursday.