YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set on Monday at $500,000 for a man accused of a shooting death on Friday.

Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, was arraigned before Judge Renee Disalvo in municipal court for the death of a man on Friday.

Police and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office have not yet released the victim’s name.

The man was shot about 9 p.m. at a gas station at Logan and Saranac avenues. Police said Peterman-Oliver then put the body in his car, drove to the police department, left the body in the car and turned himself in.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said police have still not been able to determine a motive for the shooting.

“We weren’t notified until several minutes after, which is a long time, and we would ask the public if they see a crime occurring, certainly something that appears to be, clearly was a shooting and a homicide, you know, to do what you can to call authorities immediately,” Simon said.

Peterman-Oliver will have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 6.

The death is the city’s 16th homicide of 2022. At this time last year, Youngstown had 22 homicides and 31 for the year.

Megan Lee contributed to this report.