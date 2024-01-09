YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man facing several sex charges pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Matthew Gingrich, 33, entered his pleas before Magistrate Dennis Sarisky to two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, as well as several misdemeanors charges.

Gingrich was secretly indicted last week by a grand jury and turned himself in on Monday at the county jail.

His trial is set for March 11 before Judge John Durkin.

Gingrich is accused of posting pornographic images of a minor online and also posting harassing material.

Magistrate Sarisky set bond at $50,000.

The conduct is alleged to have happened between January 2022 and March 2023.