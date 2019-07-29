Bond set for man charged in armed attempted bank robbery in Liberty Twp.

He was charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery and faces weapons charges

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Bond was set for the man charged in a recent attempted bank robbery that led to a shooting in Liberty Township.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, was set on a $1 million bond on Monday morning.

Hawkins was charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery and faces weapons charges.

According to police, Officer George Bednar was in uniform, working a side job on Thursday at Home Savings on Belmont Avenue when he said a man with a gun walked into the bank.

Hawkins was shot during an exchange of gunfire, investigators said. He then ran toward the cemetery and was arrested in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.