YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Monday at $65,000 for a man accused of firing several shots Sunday at a city police officer.

Tawhon Easterly, 43, of Manhattan Avenue, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin on charges of felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm within city limits.

He is expected to have a preliminary hearing March 28.

Reports said Easterly fired several shots at an officer after police were called about 4:25 p.m. Sunday to the 1370 Belmont Ave. Dollar General store.

An incident report was almost entirely blacked out but when an officer arrived, it said Easterly was there with a gun and he ran away from the officer, firing several shots while he did so.

The officer was not injured.

Easterly then forced his way inside a home in the 600 block of Oxford Avenue, reports said, where he was taken into custody.

Police said Monday morning they would make body camera footage available, but it was still not available as of late Monday afternoon.

Easterly had served a seven year prison term after he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of felonious assault for an Oct. 24, 1998 shooting that left Clinton Longmire, 18, dead and three others wounded.

Reports at the time said Longmire was in a car with three others on Martin Luther King Boulevard when he was shot and killed. The other three people in the car were wounded.

Easterly was one of six people charged in the case. Prosecutors dismissed charges against four others and a fifth received a similar sentence as Easterly, who did not plead guilty until 2002.

Easterly was also at the center of a civil rights case after several corrections officers were accused of beating him in 2002 in retaliation for the beating of a female corrections officer at the hands of Easterly while he was awaiting the disposition of his case.

Easterly did plead guilty to an assault charge and was sentenced to 18 months in prison to run concurrent with his time on the manslaughter charge.

Six corrections officers who were involved were indicted by a federal grand jury and sentenced to prison, as was a supervisor who ordered the beating.

The only other felony conviction Easterly has is a 2017 conviction for possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony. He was sentenced to probation in that case.