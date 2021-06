CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of setting fire to an old golf course barn in Cortland was in court on Wednesday.

Thomas McIntire was video arraigned. He is charged with several things including arson.

It’s all connected to a fire at a former maintenance barn on Tuesday at the now closed Walnut Run Golf Course.

McIntire is being held in jail on a $5,000 bond.

His next hearing is on Monday.