YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a man accused of raping a girl.

Joaquin Peralta, 55, was arraigned on a charge of rape in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin.

He will have a preliminary hearing April 12.

A report by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called Monday to the Boardman Campus of Akron Children’s Hospital for a report of a teenage girl who said she was raped by Peralta.

If Peralta posts bond, he was ordered to have no contact with the girl.