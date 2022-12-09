CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $5,000 for a man accused of throwing a can of liquor at his girlfriend and hitting her in the face.

John Brunovich, 23, was arraigned today via video hookup in municipal court on first-degree misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and child endangering.

He will have a preliminary hearing next week before Judge Patrick Cunning. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Brunovich was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a fight.

Reports said Brunovich’s girlfriend told police he threw a can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade at her while they were arguing and some of the contents sprayed on the face of a 2-year-old child behind her.

Brunovich was also issued a no-contact order.