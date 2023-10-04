WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set Wednesday for a man facing rape charges in Trumbull County.

Nicholas Clark, 30, of Girard, is charged with seven counts of first-degree felony rape charges and one count of gross sexual imposition.

According to court records, a secret indictment was returned in the case on Oct. 2. He faces a potential life prison sentence if convicted.

Clark pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday and his bond was set at $200,000.

He is expected to return to court at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Johnny Skoloda contributed to this report.