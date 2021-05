Joe Nohra is accused of illegally setting up electronic surveillance equipment to spy on a school employee

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Liberty Schools superintendent appeared in court Wednesday on a felony charge.



Joe Nohra is accused of illegally setting up electronic surveillance equipment to spy on a school employee.

His lawyer, David Betras, said it was for one worker suspected of theft in office. He said Nohra had the blessing of the school board during the surveillance.

Nohra pleaded not guilty to the charge. A $1,500 personal recognizance bond was set.



He’ll be back in court in June.