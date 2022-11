FARMDALE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Farmdale couple was in court Thursday facing charges of child endangering.

Dennis and Erica Williams were arraigned in Trumbull County Eastern District Court. Bond was set at $25,000 each.

The couple was charged after police said they dunked a child underwater as punishment.

Officers were tipped off by a woman whose daughter got a message from the victim on Snapchat.

The couple will be back in court Nov. 17.