GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver accused in a fatal hit-skip accident on Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township was in court Tuesday.

Christopher Beeghley, 37, of North Collins, New York, is charged with failing to stop after an accident.

Beeghley entered a written not-guilty plea through his attorney on March 22. A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday in Girard Municipal Court where bond was set at $10,000. Another hearing is scheduled for April 12.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Beeghley is accused of fatally striking 28-year-old Tyler Estep, of Masury along I-80 in Hubbard Township in February.

Troopers believe Estep ran out of gas and was filling up his car when he was hit by the tractor-trailer driven by Beeghley.

Estep’s body was found near the 232-mile marker at I-80, not far from the Seifert-Lewis Road overpass.

Beeghley was identified from evidence collected at the scene and assistance from the public.