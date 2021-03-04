Bond set for defendants in Trumbull County kidnapping case

Phoenix Albertini is charged with abduction and felonious assault, while David Knisely is charged with complicity to abduction

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – The defendants in an alleged kidnapping that led to a crash in Newton Falls appeared in Newton Falls Municipal Court Thursday.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Albertini and $50,000 for Knisely.

According to Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe, the men kidnapped the victim at gunpoint from a known drug house in Braceville. They later took him to a family member’s house, where he was supposed to pick up money.

The victim ended up escaping but later caught up with the suspects and began following them in a vehicle, according to Monroe. The vehicles crashed at some point on S. Canal Street in Newton Falls.

Then one of the suspects got out of the truck and began shooting at the victim, according to Monroe. He said the suspect missed the victim.

In court Thursday, both defendants were ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for March 9.