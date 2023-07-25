YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $750,000 Tuesday for a man charged in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Youngstown.

Saun Peterson, 21, was arraigned in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on charges of murder, felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter with firearm specifications, as well as obstructing justice with a firearm specification and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Amya Monserrat was gunned down after a fight broke out at a birthday party on Youngstown’s South Side in April.

A 16-year-old boy is also charged in the teen’s death.

Johnny Skoloda contributed to this report.