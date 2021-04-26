Bond set at $50K for man accused of stabbing friend in Liberty

Michael Halkiewicz entered a not guilty plea to a felonious assault charge

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of stabbing his friend in the face in Liberty last week appeared in Girard Municipal Court for his arraignment Monday.

Michael Halkiewicz entered a not guilty plea to a felonious assault charge.

His bond was set at $50,000.

The charge stems from the investigation into Friday’s stabbing on Euclid Avenue. Police say Halkiewicz and his friend got into an argument that turned violent.

The victim is expected to be ok.

Judge Jeffrey Adler ordered Halkiewicz not have any contact with the victim.

He is due back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.