Bond set at $500K for Fowler shooting suspect

FOWLER, Ohio (WYTV) – The suspect from Wednesday’s shooting in Fowler was arraigned Friday.

Bond was set at $500,00 for William Gambino, Jr. He is accused of shooting William Blake in a fight over money.

The shooting happened Wednesday on Youngstown-Kingsville Road.

Police say Gambino wanted money from Blake and at some point, the conversation turned violent and Gambino took out a pellet gun and shot Blake several times.

Investigators said Blake charged Gambino, and that’s when Gambino took out a real firearm and shot Blake multiple times in the torso and neck area.

Gambino faces several charges, including felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Blake is still in the hospital in critical condition.