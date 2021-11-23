LIVE NOW /
Bond set at $2M for Beaver Township homicide suspect

(WKBN) – The man charged in a Beaver Township homicide was in court on Tuesday.

Gerald McMannis, 62, is charged with the murder of 50-year-old Joseph Catullo.

Catullo was found dead inside a home on Lesher Road last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a judge set McMannis’ bond at $2 million and said he was a flight risk.

“After the crime occurred, he fled the state into West Virginia and Pennsylvania, was located by Pennsylvania authorities and followed into the state and apprehended,” said Atty. Pat Fening.

McMannis is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30.

