Bond set at $1 million for Cortland ‘money, money, money’ robbery suspect

When we asked the 20-year-old rapper known as "Trap Kid" why he did it, he told us, "Money, money, money"

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The rapper suspected of robbing a Cortland store to get “money, money, money” is probably not getting out of jail anytime soon.

Clayton Felder, Jr.’s bond was set at $1 million Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was arrested Tuesday. When asked why he did it, Felder — known as “Trap Kid” — smiled and responded, “Money, money, money.”

Felder appeared in Central District Court Wednesday by video. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

He’s now charged with aggravated robbery in connection to Monday’s armed robbery at Valley View in Cortland.

Felder was arrested a day later at his girlfriend’s house in Bazetta on an outstanding warrant.

“They just took this case and ran with it. I mean, it was less than 28 hours, I believe, that they were able to apprehend a suspect so we’re very, very, very happy with their work,” said Valley View Director of Operations Sarah Pena.

The judge cited several reasons for such a high bond, including a similar charge out of Cuyahoga County.

Police said Felder also threatened the clerk during the robbery — something she told dispatchers minutes after it happened.

911 call: “He told me he was gonna shoot me if I didn’t give him the cash, and he looked around, and he took off and said if I called the cops, he’d come back and shoot me.”

Police think before the robbery, Felder planned to do the same thing at a nearby Walgreens, but the store wasn’t open yet and no one was behind the counter. He walked out and headed toward Valley View, where he ended up getting away with cash from the drawer.

Police said he admitted to his involvement in the crime.

“We do hope he gets what he deserves in this situation,” Pena said.

Last year, Felder was charged with several car break-ins outside of a Youngstown bar. Police said they arrested him after he fell and twisted his ankle.

Felder is due back in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.