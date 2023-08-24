WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been revoked and a Trumbull grand jury will consider the case of a man accused of child rape.

The $250,000 bond that was set for David Kerester, 67, of Hubbard was revoked in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

Kerester was arrested earlier this month after police searched his Elizabeth Street home and found pictures and videos of children being sexually assaulted, according to police reports. Investigators say they discovered videos of Kerester himself having sexual conduct with a child.

Electronic recordings were seized at that house to be analyzed.

Keresteer has been in jail since his arrest on Aug. 11.