NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was revoked Tuesday for the defendant in a deadly crash in Southington due to another pending OVI case in Mercer County.

Joseph Yuran, 55, of Sharpsville, is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and aggravated vehicular for the crash earlier this month at U.S. 422 and state Route 305, which killed 23-year-old Tyler Richmond, another driver.

The bond was revoked due to “evidence that [the defendant] poses a substantial risk to the community,” according to court records.

As such, Yuran will be held in the Trumbull County Jail until his next hearing Dec. 7.

Body camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol during the investigation of the Southington crash shows Yuran admitting to drinking alcohol prior to the crash. While he said he didn’t feel he was intoxicated, he said he drank “too much” to drive and that he knew that as he used to work as a trooper for Pennsylvania State Police but he had retired.

The trooper investigating the crash then told Yuran there was a dash camera video showing Yuran’s vehicle going through a stop sign without stopping.

According to Mercer County court records, Yuran is also facing charges in Jefferson Township for an incident Oct. 13. He’s charged with DUI and failure to keep right.

A criminal complaint says police received a report that a red Dodge truck had been driving on the wrong side of Lamor Road without headlights. Officers pulled up to a vehicle matching that description that was parked on the side of Lamor Road.

According to the criminal complaint, the man in the driver’s seat, Yuran, got out of the vehicle and appeared to be staggering and swaying back and forth. The officer could smell alcohol on his breath, the complaint said.

The complaint stated that he failed field sobriety tests and a blood draw was collected.

Court records indicate that Yuran was also charged with texting while driving in April.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.