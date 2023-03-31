YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court denied a request for bond reduction by a man accused of a September shooting death.

The ruling by Judge Maureen Sweeney means bond for Mehki Venable, 19, of Campbell, will remain at $250,000.

Judge Sweeney made her ruling following an off the record hearing with the attorneys in the case.

Venable is charged with murder for the Sept. 29 shooting death of Jacob Moore, 21, of Youngstown.

Moore was shot on New York Avenue during a prearranged fight with Venable, reports said.

Venable turned himself into police the day after Moore was killed. His bond was set during his arraignment in municipal court and continued when the case was bound over to common pleas court.